Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

KC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

