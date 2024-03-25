Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
KTCC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.