Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Key Tronic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

