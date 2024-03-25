TD Cowen Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $553.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.59.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day moving average is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

