Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Target Price to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

