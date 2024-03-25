CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Critical Analysis

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onfolio has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.76%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $83.93 million 0.08 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Onfolio $5.10 million 0.46 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.28

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) beats Onfolio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

