Reviewing BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 and BTCS are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Volatility & Risk
Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hut 8
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.50
|BTCS
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hut 8 and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hut 8
|$73.90 million
|5.23
|-$186.77 million
|($2.75)
|-3.17
|BTCS
|$1.34 million
|15.22
|-$15.89 million
|$0.56
|2.32
BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Hut 8 and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hut 8
|-184.31%
|-24.58%
|-20.69%
|BTCS
|583.51%
|-62.00%
|-46.52%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
BTCS beats Hut 8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.
