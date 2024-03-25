Reviewing BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 3 0 2.50 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Hut 8.

This table compares Hut 8 and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $73.90 million 5.23 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.17 BTCS $1.34 million 15.22 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.32

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% BTCS 583.51% -62.00% -46.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTCS beats Hut 8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

