Reviewing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Corsair Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.46 billion 0.85 $3.19 million $0.03 401.13

Analyst Recommendations

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

This is a summary of current ratings for Rigetti Computing and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 2 1 2.67

Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 0.15% 5.13% 2.55%

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Rigetti Computing on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

