HC Wainwright Cuts MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Price Target to $9.00

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

