IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.55.

IDYA opened at $43.03 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,557 shares of company stock worth $4,336,062 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

