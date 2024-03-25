Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $259.30 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

