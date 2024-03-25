HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthStream

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $800.83 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

