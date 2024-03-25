HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HMST. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of HMST opened at $15.07 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

