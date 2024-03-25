Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.88.

FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

