Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

