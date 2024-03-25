Needham & Company LLC Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $1.25

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CuriosityStream Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
CuriosityStream Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CuriosityStream
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is Put Option Volume?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.