Needham & Company LLC Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $1.25

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

