Morgan Stanley Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.88.

FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

