First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.71.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,600.23 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $570.78 and a 52 week high of $1,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,511.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,436.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,022,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

