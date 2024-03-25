Craig Hallum Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $8.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

DMAC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

