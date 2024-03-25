Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $724.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

