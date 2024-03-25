Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.
