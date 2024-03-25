Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABA. William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

