Evercore ISI Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $300.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $255.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average is $221.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $256.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

