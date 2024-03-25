Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.