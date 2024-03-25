Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$310.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$320.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$319.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$270.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

