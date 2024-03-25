Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$310.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$320.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$319.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.