Raymond James Begins Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

BBIO stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,683 over the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 962.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 596,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

