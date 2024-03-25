Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.60 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.82 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Energy and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats U.S. Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

