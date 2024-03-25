Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$337.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$348.00 to C$337.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
