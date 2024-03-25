Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $467.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $2,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 48.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

