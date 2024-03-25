DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Financial Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 32.51% 14.62% 12.90% GoodRx -1.18% 2.45% 1.25%

Risk & Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 9 8 0 2.39

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $8.62, indicating a potential upside of 30.97%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million N/A $100.41 million $2.02 6.10 GoodRx $750.27 million 3.46 -$8.87 million ($0.02) -328.84

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats GoodRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

