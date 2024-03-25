One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.
OSS opened at $3.24 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
