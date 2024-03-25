One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

OSS opened at $3.24 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.