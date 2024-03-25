Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,522.77.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

CMG stock opened at $2,882.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,579.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,248.74. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,609.13 and a 12 month high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock worth $20,827,447 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.