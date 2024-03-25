Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:COLD opened at $24.81 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.