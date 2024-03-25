CRH (NYSE:CRH) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.64.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. CRH has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

