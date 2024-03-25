Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

SMMF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

