Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Purple Innovation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 683,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 162,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 113.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

