Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

