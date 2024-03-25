Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Target Price at $38.14

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.