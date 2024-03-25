Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Financial Contrast

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 12.82% 6.19% 0.75% Southern California Bancorp 20.42% 9.35% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and Southern California Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

This table compares Simmons First National and Southern California Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $781.55 million 2.99 $175.06 million $1.38 13.52 Southern California Bancorp $126.90 million 2.14 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Simmons First National on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

