iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) versus Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head to Head Survey

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $25.36 million 1.66 -$4.85 million ($0.22) -7.27 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -27.08% -22.06% -14.84% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares iCAD and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iCAD and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats iCAD on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

