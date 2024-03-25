Brokerages Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT at $36.33

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortrea
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortrea Stock Performance
Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.