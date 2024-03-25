Head-To-Head Comparison: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DXC Technology and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 3 6 0 0 1.67 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

This table compares DXC Technology and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.26 -$568.00 million ($1.91) -10.71 HeartCore Enterprises $20.52 million 0.97 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -7.34

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -3.35% 19.00% 4.46% HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

