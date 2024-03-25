The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $356.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $306.42 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

