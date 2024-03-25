Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $175.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $152.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 418,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after buying an additional 409,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.