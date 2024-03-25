StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
