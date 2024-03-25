Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 110.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

