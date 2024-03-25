Wedbush Boosts Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $14.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIT. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALIT

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,336 shares of company stock worth $4,527,359. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,449 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.