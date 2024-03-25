COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.15%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

