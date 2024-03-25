Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $210.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

