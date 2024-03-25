AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.75.

AIR opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AAR by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AAR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AAR by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

