Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,624.73 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,574.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,306.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.